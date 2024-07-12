The Von Erichs Set to Return to AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Von Erichs are making a comeback to AEW.

AEW will kick off the Path To All In Summer Series at Esports Stadium Arlington starting July 20, featuring both AEW and ROH events. On The Von Erich Podcast, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed their return to the promotion for these Texas shows.

“We’re returning to AEW on July 20 and a few other Saturdays. We’re super excited,” they shared.

Marshall clarified that they haven’t signed a full contract but have committed to a few matches, adding, “We’ll see what comes from this. Be ready for more announcements. We’re gonna show why in Texas, you need the Von Erichs.”

Ross compared their return to a job interview, emphasizing the importance of their fan support in Texas. “It’s like a job interview. Having our fans there will be special. We can’t wait for AEW to see the support we have in Texas.”

As of now, AEW has not confirmed the Von Erichs’ participation in their Texas events. Check out the full Von Erichs podcast below.