AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises on July 10, Demo Rating Holds Steady

AEW Dynamite saw a slight increase in viewership on July 10. According to Wrestlenomics, the show drew 691,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a rise from last week’s 688,000 viewers, while the demo rating remained steady at 0.23.

The show began with a promo from Will Ospreay, followed by a response from MJF on the Tron. They will clash for the International Championship next week.

Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the opening match to win the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals. He’s now set to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In.

PAC triumphed in a Global Glory 4-Way, earning a future shot at the AEW International Championship.

In the main event, Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale to win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Post-match, May turned on Toni Storm, attacking her with the title and a shoe on the stage to end the show.