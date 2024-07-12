WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update: Jamie Hayter’s AEW Status Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2024

Jamie Hayter sustained an injury during the April 19, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she and Britt Baker emerged victorious against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

At the time, Hayter was the reigning champion but did not compete again until Double or Nothing on May 28, when she lost the title to Toni Storm in an unusually brief match. Since then, her status has been unclear, with expectations that she wouldn't return within the year.

Now, over a year later, and as the second All In in London approaches, we finally have an update on Jamie Hayter’s status and potential return to All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Hayter was backstage at Dynamite recently for a physical. There is a sentiment within the company of “some positive movement” regarding her overall recovery. This optimism is supported by reports of potential matches being pitched involving Hayter upon her return.

Sources Sapp has spoken to in AEW are confident that Hayter will be able to return to the ring, though there remains no known timetable for her comeback.

