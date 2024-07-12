Chris Jericho Discusses His AEW In-Ring Status at Age 53

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with torontosun.com, Chris Jericho discussed his current in-ring status with AEW at the age of 53.

“I just saw The Rolling Stones, four times this tour, and Mick (Jagger) is 80 and I don’t think of it like you’re not supposed to be doing this at 80,” Jericho said. “I’m thinking of it like you should be doing this at 80. If everybody had the same attitude and mindset as Mick Jagger, I think it would be a lot better for your own life. For me at 53, I’ve never heard anybody say you shouldn’t be able to do this. To me, it’s like ‘Why shouldn’t I be able to do it?’ It’s just what I do. I did it when I was 43, 33, and 23 and to me, I’m living in the moment and living in the now, and I’m not concerned about any type of number other than the numbers on your pay cheque. [chuckles]”

Jericho emphasized the importance of passion and personal fulfillment in his career. “All that matters is the money and the miles, they say in the business. If I ever feel like I can’t do this or that I’m hurting myself, then that’s the time to re-evaluate, but for right now, I’m having a great time being in AEW and enjoying all the success that we’re having as a company and working with the younger guys and giving them the experience that I have and still doing great work and having a lot of fun and that’s the most important thing to me.”