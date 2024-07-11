Why Samoa Joe Was Put Through a Wall by Chris Jericho During AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the July 10th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite in Calgary, Chris Jericho used a forklift to put Samoa Joe through a wall in the backstage area. Joe ended up being taken out of the arena in an ambulance.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the angle was done to write Joe off television for the time being. Joe is set to film the second season of Peacock’s series Twisted Metal in the role of Sweet Tooth later this month, and the belief is that filming will take place until October. However, there will apparently be breaks which could lead to an opportunity for Joe to return sooner.

Several WWE stars including Omos, Cedric Alexander, and Apollo Crews reportedly auditioned for the role of a new character named Axel, but none of them ended up being chosen.

Here is the plotline for the second season:

“Following the finale of season one, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”