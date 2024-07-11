WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Joins Bloodsport XI Lineup on 7/28, Featuring WWE, TNA, and NWA Wrestlers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2024

AEW Star Joins Bloodsport XI Lineup on 7/28, Featuring WWE, TNA, and NWA Wrestlers

The upcoming Bloodsport event will be a crossover bonanza, featuring wrestlers from WWE, AEW, ROH, NWA, and TNA!

On Wednesday, Josh Barnett, the legendary UFC fighter and Bloodsport promoter, announced that Josh Woods, a member of The Premier Athletes (AEW/ROH), will be competing at the show happening later this month in Brooklyn, New York.

Barnett praised Woods's background, highlighting his achievements in amateur wrestling and MMA training. He stated they've been following Woods for a while and are excited to have him on board.

The July 28th Bloodsport XI event will also see appearances from WWE's Shayna Baszler, the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus), NWA's Homicide, and TNA's Mike Santana. This promises to be a night of epic clashes between wrestlers from various wrestling companies!

"The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii is #AllElite for the Foreseeable Future

Following his impressive performance in a losing effort in the Global Glory 4-Way match with PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Kyle Fletcher on t [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 11, 2024 06:05PM


Tags: #aew #bloodsport

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88382/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π