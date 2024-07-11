AEW Star Joins Bloodsport XI Lineup on 7/28, Featuring WWE, TNA, and NWA Wrestlers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The upcoming Bloodsport event will be a crossover bonanza, featuring wrestlers from WWE, AEW, ROH, NWA, and TNA!

On Wednesday, Josh Barnett, the legendary UFC fighter and Bloodsport promoter, announced that Josh Woods, a member of The Premier Athletes (AEW/ROH), will be competing at the show happening later this month in Brooklyn, New York.

Barnett praised Woods's background, highlighting his achievements in amateur wrestling and MMA training. He stated they've been following Woods for a while and are excited to have him on board.

The July 28th Bloodsport XI event will also see appearances from WWE's Shayna Baszler, the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus), NWA's Homicide, and TNA's Mike Santana. This promises to be a night of epic clashes between wrestlers from various wrestling companies!