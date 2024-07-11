SPOILERS for AEW Collision Taped on 7/10 in Calgary

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

After the AEW Dynamite show on July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the July 13 episode of AEW Collision was taped. Below are the complete spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

Match Results and Highlights:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington:

Takeshita emerged victorious. Billington put up a strong fight. Post-match, Don Callis offered Billington a spot in The Don Callis Family, but Billington refused. As a result, he was attacked by Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. FTR intervened and made the save.

Juice Robinson & The Gunns vs. Shaun Moore, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and a third local wrestler:

Robinson and The Gunns won. The Bang Bang Gang tried to substitute Juice into the titles because Christian injured Jay White. Christopher Daniels stripped them of the titles. The Patriarchy then appeared to set up a future match for the vacant belts.

Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle:

Strong secured the win.

Nyla Rose vs. Ava Lawless:

Rose dominated and defeated local talent Ava Lawless, who still received a good reaction from the crowd.

Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions:

Top Flight claimed victory.

Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron:

Blue won by submission.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennet vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly:

Taven and Bennet triumphed. During the match, Trent Beretta attacked Orange Cassidy outside the ring.