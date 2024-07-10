AEW Dynamite Results (7/10/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) and our live coverage partner the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK RESULTS (JULY 10, 2024)

This week's show kicks off with highlights of MJF's promo from Collision explaining his heel turn last week on Dynamite. After that wraps up, we shoot inside the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time this evening as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Will Ospreay & MJF Promo Battle Leads To Big Challenge

The familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme hits and out comes the reigning AEW International Champion to kick off this week's show. He sits on the top turnbuckle and talks about how he was disgusted, but not surprised, at the despicable actions of MJF.

He says he's heard rumors of MJF being the most insecure guy in pro wrestling. He says Daniel Garcia is sitting home unsure if he'll ever wrestle again after MJF delivered a pile driver off the ropes where he's standing right now. He talks about having ADHD and how it isn't an excuse to be a prick, reacting to MJF's ADD talk.

Ospreay says the Bidding War of '24 didn't go MJF's way because Tony Khan would rather spend his money on talent like himself that will elevate the company, not bury it like him. He says, "I've got more talent in my left nut than MJF has in his entire body, bruv."

He brings up MJF's tattoo about betting on himself, but claims he's just a selfish prick. He says the whole act is MJF is a scumbag. He says some people will cheer it because he's "their scumbag." He says that's the best version of MJF, even if it's been "the same old sh*t for five years."

Will Ospreay tells MJF if he's back there, he's looking for a fight. He tells him to come out. MJF's theme hits. Ospreay drops his mic and gets in a fighting stance. MJF never comes out. We hear some clanking and on the big screen we see MJF sipping some wine in a chair.

MJF says he isn't coming out there because those people don't deserve to be close to his greatness. He says Will is a flavor of the month, whereas MJF is the flavor of the millenium. He says he doesn't have to kill himself for the fans. MJF just has to talk.

He says fans will see Ospreay's routine after a while and throw him away like trash, just like they tried to do to him. He says he's not replacable. Eventually Ospreay will go and the fans will jump on the bandwagon of the next "flippy guy." He says he is a generational talent.

He says if Ospreay gets in the ring with him he'll get exposed. He says he isn't wrestling for fun or the amusement of the fans. He wrestles for a purpose. He suggests next week it's MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International Championship.

He says he won't be wrestling for stars, he'll be getting punched in the face until he starts seeing them. Ospreay responds, "Awww, adorable. Max ... I'll see ya next week, you little b*tch." He drops the mic and walks off to end an explosively entertaining opening segment.

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page

A video package airs to show Bryan Danielson's journey to the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals, which is our opening match of the week here this evening. After it wraps up, he makes his way out past the special enforcer of this match, Jeff Jarrett, and the Owen Hart Cup trophy.

Danielson settles in the ring and his music dies down. The new theme for his opponent, Hangman Page, plays next and out he comes with Jarrett trying to stare him down, but he was staring at the wrong tunnel, as Hangman came out of the opposite one. Whoops.

Hangman turns and glares at him and then heads to the ring as the commentators talk about Hangman's new attitude. The ring announcer gets the final introductions out of the way and then this one gets underway. Who will be the men's Owen Hart Cup winner for 2024? It's time to find out!

After some brief back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. During the break, we see Hangman bashing Danielson's head into the steel steps. Danielson gets busted wide open and is bleeding like a stuck pig. Hangman nearly finishes Danielson off, but he gets his feet on the ropes.

We head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes bout continues. This time when we return, we see Danielson fighting his way into the offensive lead and he nearly finishes off Hangman, but Hangman gets his foot on the ropes. Danielson hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor.

The ref stops to check on him and then Danielson gets back up and blasts Hangman with repeated "Yes!" kicks on the floor. Hangman fights back and hits a big pile driver to Danielson on the floor. Again the ref stops things to check on Danielson. Hangman slaps Jarrett, who doesn't take the bait and does nothing in return.

Back in the ring, fans try and rally behind Danielson and it works as he comes to life out of nowhere and connects with his running knee finisher. He can't capitalize with a pin attempt, however, as both men are down and slowly recovering.

Hangman hits a discus lariat and then takes his belt off and begins whipping the crap out of Danielson with it. With the referee down, Jarrett slides into the ring. Hangman gets in his face and violently shoves him down to his ass. Jarrett pops back up and takes his shirt off, revealing a referee shirt.

Danielson quickly rolls Hangman up, but Hangman kicks out. Danielson, with Hangman's belt still around his neck, gets Hangman in the LeBelle Lock. Hangman counters and hits a Dead Eye. He covers Danielson, but somehow Danielson kicks out. Hangman hits a brutal Buckshot Lariat to the back of Danielson's head.

He goes for a second one, but Danielson ducks it and rolls him up for a close two-count. Hangman slaps a cross-face / LeBelle Lock of his own on Danielson while the belt is still around his neck. Fans chant "Fight forever!" as Danielson fades. Danielson goes out. Jarrett checks the arm, but Danielson comes back to life. Danielson, still in the hold, rolls Hangman up for the win.

Winner of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland Talks Blood & Guts And Issues A Challenge

Once the match wraps up, Hangman immediately storms to the back in a huff. Dr. Martha Hart then comes out and Jarrett joins her as they walk to the ring to present Bryan Danielson with the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and title belt. The official graphic for his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium on August 25 is shown.

The theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance. Out comes Swerve and the AEW World Champion heads to the ring to confront Danielson. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. As we return, Swerve is in the ring and Danielson is no longer there.

He takes exception to not being offered a spot on Team AEW at Blood & Guts. He vows to help them win as their new team captain, something Danielson couldn't do, just like he couldn't beat Ospreay. He also issues a challenge to Kazuchika Okada. "And the world champion will show you how to make it rain ... b*tch." He tells Danielson he'll see him at ALL IN and vows it will be his "Final Countdown."

Stampede Street Fight

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe

When we return from the break, we see the world premiere of a new music video from The Acclaimed dissing The Young Bucks. When it wraps up, we shoot back inside the Scotiabank Saddledome where we hear the familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's theme. He heads to the ring as fans chant "Joe! Joe! Joe!" His settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune wraps up.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out with a big cowboy hat on for this scheduled Stampede Street Fight is the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion in the history of the professional wrestling business, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho. The bell sounds and this one gets started. Joe has some fun with a cowboy hat at Jericho's expense to get things started.

After some back-and-forth action, Joe settles into the offensive lead. He then takes a break to dive through the ropes and blast Bryan Keith. Jericho flies to the floor on Joe to take over. He grabs a steel chair, which is legal in a Stampede Street Fight, and beats Joe down with it. Back in the ring, Jericho dumps out a sack full of hockey pucks.

Joe ends up side-suplexing Jericho onto them and follows up with a senton for a two-count. Jericho hits a blatant low blow, which again, is legal in this contest, and takes over the offense as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, the two fight through the crowd and to the back.

Big Bill hits Joe with a chair and Jericho uses a forklift to beat Joe down for a referee stoppage victory. He continues assaulting Joe in vicious fashion, showing a sinister, dark, evil side to his "Learning Tree" persona. We head to a commercial break.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Global Glory 4-Way Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

When we return from the break, we see Joe being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher. As the ambulance pulls away, Jericho, Bill and Keith are shown with evil smiles on their faces. Back inside the arena, all four men for our next match of the evening are already in the ring. Don Callis is also on commentary for this one.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this Global Glory 4-Way, featuring Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a match where the winner will earn a future AEW International Championship opportunity.

The title will be on-the-line next week at AEW Dynamite's 250th episode special, as MJF challenges reigning title-holder Will Ospreay. Schiavone points out it's four men from four different countries, who have fought in 41 different countries and six different continents.

As Claudio Castagnoli settles into an early offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes contest continues. When we return, we see the action pick up and culminate with PAC picking up the victory. After he wins, he vows he'll get a "Wembley Moment" at ALL IN.

Winner: PAC

Britt Baker Interrupts Mercedes Mone's Double Championship Celebration Again

Backstage, Renee Paquette chases Hangman Page down for an interview. He ignores her, and she throws a fit asking if she could get a little respect for what she's trying to do. He ignores her more and pounds on a door. She walks off. Out pops Kazuchika Okada.

The two go face-to-face as Hangman attempts to walk into the room, only for Okada to block him from doing so. The Young Bucks pop out and tell Okada it's cool. Hangman tells them, "I'll do it" and walks off. Okada asks the Bucks if everything is okay. They say it is now.

Inside the arena, Mercedes Mone's theme hits and out comes "The CEO" for her second attempt at a double championship celebration. She says there is extra security tonight because she refuses to be interrupted tonight.

She says Britt Baker won't cut her off, because if she does, Mone will do a lot worse than give her a stroke. She says she'd leave her for dead and calls her a b*tch. Britt Baker's theme hits and out she comes. A security guard stops her but she decks him.

Another steps up and she super kicks him. Baker gets to the ring but Mone exits and runs away as Baker climbs the ropes and stares her down at ringside. After this wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale

It's main event time!

But first, when we return from the break, we see Brandon Cutler on the ground beat up and begging off to someone off-camera. The camera pans back to show it is Darby Allin. He tells The Elite they might have forgot about him, but things aren't over yet.

He says Jack Perry talks about making sacrifices. He says Cutler just made his. He tells The Elite he'll see them next week at AEW Dynamite 250 in Little Rock, AR. Back inside the arena, the theme for Mariah May hits and out she comes with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Luther the Butler.

After she settles in the ring, the theme for Willow Nightingale hits and out she comes to a good pop, looking to become the first two-time Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for this one and then it gets started.

Of course, we are informed minutes before the fact that tonight's show will have a special overrun, so expect tonight's show to go long once again this week!

Following some basic back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Storm with her shoes off at ringside shouting instructions to Mariah. We see someone try to interfere with a Sting sweater on at ringside.

Willow fights with the person, who ends up being revealed to be Stokely Hathaway. Kris Statlander appears out of nowhere and blasts Willow with a big kick. This doesn't end things, but shifts the momentum into Mariah's favor. Mariah ends up winning and afterwards, celebrates with Storm until they reach the top of the stage.

She then beats Storm down and busts her open. She also knocks Luther off the stage sending him through a table down below. Storm crawls with blood all over her. May takes Storm's high herel shoe and repeatedly bashes Storm over and over with it as blood free-flows from her face. She stabs the cut with the heel as more blood gushes in a violent scene.

A ref comes out but May beats him down, too. May grabs Storm's bloody head as Storm screams out in pain and kisses her. Storm's blood is smeared all over Mariah's face as fans chant "You sick f*ck!" The show goes off the air with that very violent, but bad ass-awesome scene. It'll be Storm vs. May for the title at Wembley Stadium. Thanks for joining us!

Winner of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament: Mariah May