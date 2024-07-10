WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Open to AEW Women’s Blood & Guts Match: "It Would Be Great"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2024

Since AEW introduced the Blood & Guts match in 2021, it has become one of the company’s premier stipulation bouts. These contests have been both brutal and bloody, typically used to settle the most heated rivalries. Throughout this time, many fans have been eager to see a women's Blood & Guts match, but so far, the stipulation has been exclusive to the men’s division.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast with Tim Battle and Eli, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of a women’s Blood & Guts match. He expressed his enthusiasm for the idea but also highlighted the challenges involved.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match,” Tony Khan said. “I think you need a lot of people tied in on the story, and a lot of healthy people. We’ve got a great roster that we’re building up, and I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now. I’m really excited about that. So if we ever get to the point where we’ve got enough people tied together and the story made sense, I think it’d be great.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
