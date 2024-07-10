Booker T on John Cena: “He’s the GOAT. He’s Done So Much for the Business”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T covered several hot topics, including the announcement of John Cena's WWE in-ring retirement in 2025, revealed during Money in the Bank.

The former WWE Champion confirmed that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix and shared that Cena's final matches will take place at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025. Cena plans to wrestle throughout the year, aiming for 30-40 matches.

For years, WWE has promoted Cena as the GOAT (greatest of all time), a sentiment Booker T strongly agrees with.

“He’s put in the work. He’s the GOAT. He’s done so much for the business, man. He really has. He’s been an ambassador in so many ways. A lot of people don’t see the work that John Cena did to get to that point where he is now, as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling as well as Hollywood… He always took it and made something out of it,” Booker T remarked.

Booker T praised Cena for his dedication, noting how he was always the last to leave, cleaned up after the boys, and listened to veteran advice.

When asked about Cena's status as the GOAT and his place on WWE's Mount Rushmore, Booker T emphatically stated, “From statistics and ticket sales, yeah, hell yeah. I’m not looking at guys going out and titles and all that. I’m talking about statistics and ticket sales. He’s done more than most. Is he in the conversation? Hell yeah, most definitely is. You know, so that’s without a question. Without any shadow of a doubt…It’s way longer than (Steve) Austin. You framed it properly in the conversation. Yes, without a shadow, without a question.”

