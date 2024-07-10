Tony Khan Donates $10,000 to Kevin Sullivan's Medical Fund

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Sullivan is facing a financial crisis due to medical issues that began this past May. Emergency surgery saved his leg and life, but severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis, have followed.

Sullivan, who started in the wrestling business in 1982, has worked for promotions such as Florida Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and ROH. He has held numerous championships throughout his career.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $20,000 for Sullivan. It has now surpassed $47,000, with donations from AEW President Tony Khan ($10,000), Jim Cornette and his wife ($5,000), and Chris Jericho ($2,500). Other notable donors include Scott D'Amore, Cody Rhodes, and DDP.

The page description reads:

"The Taskmaster needs your help! Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan is facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis.

On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.

Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence.

Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay.

Kevin’s illustrious career in wrestling spans six decades, starting in the late sixties. He thrived in Championship Wrestling from Florida, collaborating with legends like Mike Graham and Eddie

Graham. Kevin continued to impact the wrestling world with WCW and through various speaking engagements, including Vice TVs 'Tales from the Territories' and his weekly show on Conrad Thompson's network, 'Tuesday with the Taskmaster'.

This GoFundMe is set up to help cover the costs of:

-Continued hospital expenses

-Skilled nursing care

-Acute and subacute occupational and physical therapy

-Recurring medical expenses

-Transportation to return home to his family

Your support will help Kevin return to what he loves most: entertaining fans with his rich stories and vast knowledge of wrestling. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant

difference in Kevin’s recovery journey.

Thank you for your generosity and support."