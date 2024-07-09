WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Teams Up with Adult Swim for ‘Battle for the Booty’ Tournament at San Diego Comic-Con

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

AEW and Adult Swim are set to clash once again in an exciting crossover event.

The ‘Battle for the Booty’ Wrestling Tournament will take place on July 25th at San Diego Comic-Con. This thrilling event will feature matches like Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie vs. Fang & Meatwad and Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel & Mr. Frog.

For full details, check out the recent press release from The Wrap.

AEW x Adult Swim “Battle for the Booty” Wrestling Tournament.

Happening Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m., the event features a tag team tournament between AEW wrestlers versus “famous Adult Swim faces for a no-holds-barred event as each competitor vies for the chance to win the ‘Battle for the Booty’ title,” according to Adult Swim.

Source: thewrap.com
Tags: #aew #adult swim

