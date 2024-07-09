AEW Collision Viewership Drops Against WWE Money In The Bank Competition

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers for the July 6th episode of AEW Collision on TNT have been released.

According to Programming Insider and confirmed by WrestleNomics, Collision attracted 306,000 viewers and earned a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a decline from the July 29th episode, which drew 422,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 rating in the key demo. AEW faced tough competition as the show aired simultaneously with WWE Money In The Bank on Peacock.

AEW Collision took place at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, with an attendance of 2,497 fans as reported by WrestleTix. The event was headlined by Adam Page versus Jay White in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all AEW programming.