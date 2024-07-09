WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

An Update on AEW Star Eddie Kingston

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

An Update on AEW Star Eddie Kingston

The AEW superstar and former triple-crown champion, Eddie Kingston, is facing a lengthy recovery after tearing his ACL and meniscus earlier this year. In a recent update, Kingston revealed that he has successfully undergone surgery and is now in the recovery phase.

The estimated time for Kingston's return to the ring is approximately ten months. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on his status and wishes the Mad King a speedy recovery.


Tags: #aew #eddie kingston

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88354/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π