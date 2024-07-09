An Update on AEW Star Eddie Kingston

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The AEW superstar and former triple-crown champion, Eddie Kingston, is facing a lengthy recovery after tearing his ACL and meniscus earlier this year. In a recent update, Kingston revealed that he has successfully undergone surgery and is now in the recovery phase.

The estimated time for Kingston's return to the ring is approximately ten months. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on his status and wishes the Mad King a speedy recovery.