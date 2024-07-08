Rising Star CLAS Talks Importance of Indie Wrestling, PCW AZ Live on Boradway, WWE Aspirations, more

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Christopher Landen Anthony Streeter

Date: 07/08/2024

Your Host: James Walsh



A rising star on the Independent wrestling scene is Christopher Landen Anthny Streeter better known as C.L.A.S! CLAS enjoys singles success as the PCW AZ Heavyweight Champion and boasts an undefeated record in the Arizona promotion. He also boasts tag team success with Devin Reno as they are the current FSW Tag Team Champions. The duo will team up at PCW AZ's Live on Broadway event on July 13th from my home town of Mesa, Arizona as part of a loaded card that boasts big name stars such as Jerry Lynn, Missy Hyatt, Val Venis, and Alex Hammerstone appearing and taking part in a pre-show free meet and greet.



The conceited champion has an underdog gunning for his gold by the name of Jon Wolfgang. Wolfgang recently joined our show to discuss the event, transcript to be posted tomorrow, and expressed his disappointment in coming up short recently challenging CLAS for the most prestigious prize the Grand Canyon state has to offer, the PCW AZ Heavyweight Title. Well, CLAS has his opinion of what Wolfgang had to say and we discuss that as well as his future goals in pro wrestling in an interesting chat with a young lion who has the "it" factor in every sense of the word.



Tickets for PCW AZ's Live on Broadway are still available via the Facebook page. You can also check out the Arizona Professional Wrestling Training Center or Train in AZ on Twitter/X! Be sure and tell them the Wrestling Epicenter sent you!

CLAS:



On how he found his way to pro wrestling:

"Well, it goes back a long way. Of course, I was a fan when I was a kid. I was an athlete in high school - I played 4 sports. I played college baseball. Then, when I was done with baseball, I was able to start wrestling when I was in Grad school. It has taken me where I wanted to go and it has been a great journey thus far. I had pretty low expectations on how far I would be able to go in wrestling because I was in Grad school at the time. But, I've kept climbing up the ladder. I think you can tell by watching some of my matches that I'm pretty good at it. And now, it has become a major, major part of my life."



On who he was influenced by:

"Certainly The Rock. But, beyond that - Ric Flair, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, The Midnight Express, Rock and Roll Express, the Fantastics... Soem of those guys are the ones I always go back to and watch."



On the interesting ring name of CLAS and it being difficult to Google search:

"So, it stands for Christopher Landen Anthony Streeter. Just like my father, Christopher Landen Anthny Streeter Sr. Just like his name CLASS, I just took one S off of it. Yeah, it can be difficult to search for. But, just like every great challenge, there is a great reward at the end of it. So, look me up!"



On working for Future Stars of Wrestling:

"I've had a pretty good run over there. I started working there in September of 2020 and had early success. It is a great place to work. They have great production values and put on a great show. And, if you look at some of the talent that has come through there and gone on to bigger and better things, there is a huge list. My tag team partner Devin Reno and I just won the Tag Team Championships at the 15 year anniversary show as well. So, I guess everything I touch turns to gold, you know?"



On the importance of local independent wrestling in Arizona:

"I think it is very important. One thing I love about this company, PCW AZ, is that it isn't just a wrestling show but it also reaches out to the community. It offers a chance for families to see a high quality event a couple, 4, 6, 7, 8 times a year at a reasonable price. In the world we live in right now, where everything is getting more expensive, you could take the family to a Diamondbacks game and be out over $200 bucks. But, you can also come and see a high quality wrestling event with great wrestling and great athletes and take the whole family for under $100 bucks. It brings people closer together and gives people something to talk about and look forward to.



On the big names appearing at the PCW AZ Live on Broadway show on July 13th:

"Just a note on some of those stars. I've beaten Hammerstone. I've beaten Val Venis. And, I don't think Jerry Lynn has the stones to step in the ring with me. But, like you said, come for the big stars, stay for the up and coming athletes like the PCW AZ Heavyweight Champion CLAS!"



On Jon Wolfgang feeling he was shafted in his last shot at the PCW AZ Heavyweight Title:

"Wolfgang is cute. He is more a dreamer than a doer. He comes up with these ideas, these dreams like trying to take the PCW AZ Heavyweight Title from CLAS and he always falls short. He can say I cheated. He can say I took advantage of the rules. But, the objective truth is that I am the PCW AZ Heavyweight Champion. He can keep crawling, he can keep trying, and he can even get another shot at the title. But, the fact is I'm undefeated in PCW AZ and there is nothing he can do to take it away from me. Wrestling him would be a night off for me."



On his future goals in wrestling:

"The goal is to get a contract within the next 18 months with one of the major companies and to ultimately get to WWE and to be a prominent athlete in that company. So, the ultimate goal is to get a contract within the next 18 months with, maybe not WWE but maybe TNA, NWA, or maybe AEW - One of the other companies."



On his final thoughts headed in to PCW AZ Live on Broadway:

"If you already have a ticket, you are lucky! You are privileged! You are going to see CLAS in all of his glory. You're going to see Devin Reno in all of his glory! We make up Power and Privilege! You're going to see a great Battle Royal to crown a #1 contender for my title. And, if you're smart, you're going to have myself and Devin Reno sign your ticket stubs so you can say that you met the two most famous men in pro wrestling and saw them live! So, enjoy seeing us winning, enjoy seeing CLAS as the most tan person in the building, and just have fun! Oh, and try not to root for Wolfgang because he's only going to let you down!"