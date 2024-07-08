WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW for Cleveland During SummerSlam Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

The Undertaker is set to return for another performance of his acclaimed one-man show.

WWE has announced via a press release that the Hall of Famer’s "1 deadMAN SHOW" will take place at The Agor in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd, as part of the SummerSlam weekend festivities. His previous performance of the show was in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL. Further details are below.

WWE has announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take center stage at The Agora in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of SummerSlam Weekend.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. ET at axs.com. An exclusive presale opportunity starts Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. ET at axs.com/events/619247/undertaker-tickets. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW features The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his WWE Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio and Australia, among others, since debuting in 2022.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The event streams live on Peacock.


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #1 deadman show

