Former WWE Partners Set for Match in Another Promotion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After his recent departure from WWE, former star Donovan Dijak is set to face Mustafa Ali at WPW's Rumble In The Burt.

Dijak announced on June 27 that he would be leaving WWE when his contract expired on June 28. Since his exit, he has begun making appearances on the independent wrestling scene.

Additionally, Dijak has been spotted backstage at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On July 7, Winnipeg Pro Wrestling announced that Mustafa Ali, also a former WWE star, will go head-to-head with Donovan Dijak on October 24 at their Rumble In The Burt event.

Ali, who led the RETRIBUTION group in WWE, was joined by Dijak (then known as T-BAR) as one of the members from 2020 to 2021.