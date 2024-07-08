Drew McIntyre Responds to Indefinite Suspension After Money in the Bank Chaos

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Drew McIntyre has responded to Adam Pearce after being suspended indefinitely for his actions at Money in the Bank 2024.

After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, Drew McIntyre attempted to cash in his contract to join the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and champion Damian Priest.

However, this plan backfired when CM Punk attacked McIntyre, preventing him from winning the title. In the chaos following the match, McIntyre stormed the Money in the Bank post-show, accidentally striking Raw General Manager Adam Pearce while shoving officials.

Adam Pearce later announced McIntyre's indefinite suspension in a video posted on Twitter.

McIntyre has now responded to Pearce's video with a very direct message:

"If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire, you incompetent bald bitch."

Despite feuding for most of the year, Punk and McIntyre have not yet had a one-on-one match, as Punk has been recovering from a torn tricep injury since January’s Royal Rumble match.