WWE NXT Announces Great American Bash TV Special for August on Syfy

NXT has announced details for one of its most popular yearly specials.
During Sunday’s Heatwave broadcast, the yellow-and-black brand revealed that the Great American Bash will air as a television special on August 6th on Syfy. This event will take place the Tuesday after WWE SummerSlam weekend. Last year’s NXT Great American Bash was a premium live event, headlined by Carmelo Hayes taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.
The Great American Bash is BACK!— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
See you on August 6th 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DjA5iqQY6d
