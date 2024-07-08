WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Announces Great American Bash TV Special for August on Syfy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

NXT has announced details for one of its most popular yearly specials.

During Sunday’s Heatwave broadcast, the yellow-and-black brand revealed that the Great American Bash will air as a television special on August 6th on Syfy. This event will take place the Tuesday after WWE SummerSlam weekend. Last year’s NXT Great American Bash was a premium live event, headlined by Carmelo Hayes taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #great american bash #syfy

