WWE NXT Announces Great American Bash TV Special for August on Syfy

NXT has announced details for one of its most popular yearly specials.

During Sunday’s Heatwave broadcast, the yellow-and-black brand revealed that the Great American Bash will air as a television special on August 6th on Syfy. This event will take place the Tuesday after WWE SummerSlam weekend. Last year’s NXT Great American Bash was a premium live event, headlined by Carmelo Hayes taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

