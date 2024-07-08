Another AEW Star Injured During Recent Match

Another AEW star has been sidelined with an injury.
Riho, who recently returned to action on AEW Collision last Saturday, where she defeated Lady Frost in a singles match, has been sidelined. This match marked her first return to the ring since March.
Riho's comeback began on the June 29th episode of Collision, where she confronted Serena Deeb, who had issued an open challenge. A former AEW Women's Champion, Riho was set to start a feud with Deeb before her injury.
Fightful reported that Riho sustained an injury during her AEW Collision match on Saturday. Riho later confirmed that she is sidelined with a fractured arm.
WNS wishes her a speedy recovery.
