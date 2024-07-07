Roxanne Perez Defeats Lola Vice at NXT Heatwave to Retain NXT Women's Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the fourth match of tonight's NXT Heatwave event, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roaxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice to retain her championship.

Match results courtesy of Rajah.com:

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez(c) vs Lola Vice

The challenger is out first, dancing quickly down to the ring ass the crowd reacts politely. The champ, Roxanne Perez, is out next. We get our opening bell at 8:32pm. The poor ring announcer paused for the "one-fall" callback but only like six people did it. Commentary reminds us that these two have beef back to February, when Vice cost Perez her title. Both women lock up, with the champ pushing the challenger back into the corner. Perez slaps Vice, then backs off regretting it after the look on Vice's face. Vice takes an early control, and looks for an arm bar submission within the first ninety seconds. Perez easily escapes and begins to focus strikes on the left shoulder and elbow of Vice. The crowd finally wakes up and rips off dueling chants for both superstars. Vice takes control after a big strike, locking in a rear waist lock until the champ breaks out with a back elbow. This continues for the opening minutes, with both women exchanging offensive strikes and not so much as an offensive lead.

Vice and Perez continue to exchange short bursts of offense. Vice again looks for an early pin fall but gets no joy. Perez uses Vice's hair to slam her back to the mat without warning by the ref. Perez again uses Vice's hair, this time to rip her skull against the rope, and the ref counts a warning. Perez grins sadistically as she whips the contender into the champ and follows it up with a running European uppercut. A side Russian leg sweep leads to a pin fall attempt of her own. Again the crowd erupts loudly, and Vice looks to interrupt Perez's command of the match. Vice with a gut strike followed by a knee, then another. Perez looks for a pin attempt but Vice fights back. Finally, Lola begins to chain moves together, getting her own offensive stretch in.

The crowd pops for Vice with each big strike and pin attempt. Perez easily kicks out at two. Vice looks for a slam but Perez floats over and attempts a roll-up win. Vice again rocks the champ with a blow to the body. Perez looks for a running uppercut in the corner again but Vice slaps on a sleeper. Perez breaks out and both women execute a series of move and countermoves. Vice looks for another sleeper but Perez takes it outside and rams Vice back into the commentary desk to break the sleeper when the ref won't. Perez slams Vice's hand into the ringpost when Vice exits the ring to pursue, only to charge hand-first into the ringpost. The champ takes lead, executing another belly to back suplex on the ringside floor. Perez takes Vice back into the ring and looks for another cover. Vice continues to favor her injured left hand. Perez continues to taunt the challenger and targets the injured hand. Perez stomps and strikes, and stands on the injured hand. Right hand--not left, right, apologies.

Vice looks to break up the offense and begins to chain a few strikes together, only to have Perez immediately go for a hand submission attempt. Vice escapes and both women are down briefly. Vice looks for a Triangle Hold but the champ escapes. Perez looks for an arm bar but Lola escapes with a spinning backhand that sends the champ outside! Vice exits the ring and pulls the champ to her feet, then shoves her into the ring. Perez takes control again after another back-and-forth spurt. Vice throws spinning kicks in an effort to break up things, dropping the champ to her knees. The crowd pops for every strike and is very much alive for this. Perez hits Pop Rox outta nowhere for another close fall! The action spills to the outside, where Perez begins to clear the commentary table. She yells into Vice's face, "you'll never be champion!" Perez looks for Pop Rox on the table--and the table doesn't even break! The crowd rips off a loud "Holy shit" chant regardless! Perez takes it back into the ring and looks for a cover but Vice kicks out. Perez locks in a Crossface! Vice looks for the rope but Perez rolls through--then pops up and hits a Pop Rox! Perez immediately pulls Vice up and hits another Pop Rox outta nowhere! Perez quickly follows it up with a cover to pickup the win at 8:45pm!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez! (13 minutes)