Nathan Frazer & Axiom Defeat Chase University to Retain NXT Tag Team Titles at Heatwave

In the third match of tonight's NXT Heatwave event, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson to successfully retain the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom(c) vs Chase U

Chase U is out first, with Duke Hudson & Andre Chase representing the University tonight. They're accompanied by Riley Osbourne and Thea Hail, looking quite like Cherie O'Teri from her SNL days. Out next are the tag team champs, Nathan Frazer and Axiom. We get the bell at 7:58 as commentary questions if Frazer's focus is even here tonight. We get a fun fact--tag titles haven't changed on a "Heatwave" special since ECW Heatwave in 1997! Andre Chase and Axiom start us off, with neither man able to get a firm control of offense from the get-go. The crowd stays hot and alive in the opening moments of this contest. Both men tag in their respective partners. Duke Hudson begins to take control, easily overpowering the smaller Frazer. Duke tags in Andre after a few moments and they double-team Nathan. Frazer manages to escape and brings in Axiom, who again clashes with Chase. Axiom with a low-angle DDT for a close fall!

Axiom takes control but rocks Andre Chase with a big clothesline to the back of the neck/skull, prompting multiple replays and discussion from Booker T & Vic Joseph as to the legality of Axiom's blow. After another pin attempt, Frazer tags in and comes to blows with Chase. Chase counters a springboard attempt into a big side slam! Both men crawl to their corners and the crowd comes alive, cheering them both on. Axiom gets the tag first and stops Chase from tagging in Hudson. Axiom looks for an arm bar but Chase rolls Axiom back onto his shoulders, forcing a break under threat of pin. Axiom grabs Chase's leg but Chase hits a dragon kick to break free. We're reminded that Chase U's first tag title run only lasted 21 days and perhaps they have more to prove Chase kicks Axiom off, sending Axiom to the corner where Frazer tags in. Chase tags Hudson.

Duke Hudson, coming in off the hot tag, clears the ring. Hudson begins to roll his firsts in the air and take it to both of the champs! Chase U is on a roll as he repeatedly drops the champs, single-handedly taking them down time after time. Axiom gets planted, then Frazer, after pop-up tosses by the bigger Duke. Hudson with a brutal senton/gutbuster combo for a close cover! The crowd loudly rips off an "NXT! NXT!" chant. Hudson eats a speedy strike from Frazer, and spills to the outside. Nathan attempts a suicide dive but Hudson shuts it down with a big blow at the ropes. A huge German suplex from Duke erupts the crowd and flattens Frazer! Hudson looks for a skyscraper-high Razor's Edge but Frazer counters with a headscissor takedown!

Axiom takes the tag and all four men are now brawling. The champs hit stereo suicide dives to the outside, laying out the challengers! Axiom with a big Frog Splash on Hudson; Frazer tags in and hits a springboard for a close two! Frazer brings Axiom back in, then tags himself back in as Axiom climbs up. Hudson takes down Axiom. Frazer with an arm drag takedown to Hudson. Frazer climbs the top but Duke Hudson hits the Stratusfaction out of nowhere! The crowd with another "this is awesome" chant after the exceptional sequence. Chase tags in and battles Frazer on the top corner. Hudson tags in just as Frazer shoves Chase off the top. Hudson on the middle rope, looking for a Superplex. Frazer fights him off, too, then follows it up with a missile dropkick to Hudson's chest. Axiom tags in and both champs work together to battle Hudson in the corner.

Commentary can't figure out where Andre Chase is; he's out somewhere on ringside floor. Hudson sends Frazer down to the floor hard. Axiom and Hudson battle briefly; Axiom drops Hudson and hits a high flying splash; Frazer follows up with a Phoenix Splash!

Chase makes the save at the last second with his own diving, high flying, chaotic move! The crowd erupts loudly as the save is made! Everyone takes a few moments to recover. Chase and Axiom begin to exchange blows. Axiom fires off multiple kicks, and Chase follows it up with a running big boot! Frazer makes the save but Chase fights them both off, using big boots and chops to rock the champs. Frazer looks for a superkick but hits Axiom by mistake! Chase sends Frazer out of the ring and rolls up Axiom for a 2.9! The crowd is on their feet and straight-up yelling "NXT!"

Chase starts his CHASE U kicks to a supremely loud appreciation from the crowd! Chase heads up top and hits a high crossbody for another near-fall! Frazer just makes the save in time to a chorus of boos from the crowd! Chase with elbows and chops to Axiom. Frazer, now legal, looks for a diving move. Chase with a counter and a big boot. Chase heads up top but Frazer pops up top and hits a Superplex! Frazer holds on and rolls it into another suplex, with Axiom hitting a superkick to Chase's back! They wipe out Hudson then hit the Golden Ration on Andre Chase at 8:15pm to retain! EXCITING match!

Your Winners AND STILL NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer & Axiom! (17 minutes)