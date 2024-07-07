Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Championship Against Wes Lee at NXT Heatwave

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the opening bout of tonight's NXT Heatwave event, WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi successfully retained his title against Wes Lee.

Wes Lee is out first at 7:05pm EST to a decent reaction from Toronto. Commentary question if it was wise for Wes Lee to accept tonight's special stipulation: Lee cannot challenge Femi again. The NXT North American Champion is out next to a mild reaction. I take back the lame joke about a hot Toronto crowd. We get our bell at 7:08pm EST and both men start to circle. We're reminded repeatedly by commentary about the size and weight difference between champ and challenger, as well as the fact that Wes Lee never lost this title. Instead, he had to abdicate due to injury. After a few moments of circling, Femi backs Lee up into the corner. Lee lets loose wild hands and slaps but Femi easily shrugs them off, tossing Lee into the corner.

The first few moments feature more of the same--Femi throws Lee into a corner, but the scrappy Lee fights out. Finally Femi's had enough, and he sets Lee upon the top turnbuckle before screaming as he hits a big right that sends Lee flying to the floor outside. Femi slows the pace, taunting the challenger while showcasing his raw strength. Femi lifts Lee over his shoulders, spins him around and throws him up into the air--letting Lee spin like a helicopter and crash straight to the hard canvas! Holy shit! The crowd erupts in a loud chant and is finally awake! The battle--more like a massacre, really--erupts to the outside. We get replays after Femi manhandles Lee, slamming him brutally down to the floor and apron. The ref begins a count-out but Lee makes it in by the count of eight.

He regrets that decision immediately, however, as Femi hits a running forearm strike followed by a backbreaker that leaves Lee rolling in pain. The champ sends Lee into the corner with a strong Irish whip, and follows it up with a shoulder thrust. The crowd loudly chants for both men; Toronto, I restore my lame joke about your hotness. Femi taunts Lee, putting a foot on Lee's back. Lee screams in effort as he tries to power up, only for Femi to stomp him down into the mat. Booker T calls it well--the champ is just "rag-dolling him." The crowd again tries to rally for Lee, but Oba Femi pulls him up into a crossbody carry and tosses him aside like a child's toy.

Femi pulls Lee to his feet. Lee fights back, throwing fists to Femi's gut, only to be whipped into a corner. Lee looks winded as the bigger opponent hits him with a rising knee strike. Femi again throws Lee across the ring, playing with him like a cat would its' prey. Lee is put in the Tree of Woe by Femi! Femi crosses the ring, kneels in the opposite corner, and looks for a huge spear in the corner! Lee moves out of the way in the last moment, temporarily stunning Femi. Lee sends Femi over the top rope to a mild pop, then follows it up with a springboard attempt. Femi dodges, and ultimately slaps Lee off the apron like a flyswatter! The crowd rips off a "this is awesome!" chant after the sequence. The champ takes it back into the ring.

Femi with a huge back stretch submission over his knee. Lee tries to hang on and again, the crowd attempts to rally the challenger. Femi looks for a cover but Lee kicks out at two. Lee starts to string together moves; here comes a left hook, a right jab; a spinning heel kick and its official, folks, Lee's performing his comeback sequence. A flurry of blows and rope-assisted springboard strikes help the challenger bring the big champ down to a knee. Another offensive burst leads to Lee connecting with a springboard DDT for a close cover! Lee pursues Femi as he heads outside, hitting suicide dives on three separate sides of the ring! Yet still, the champion remains on his feet!

Lee follows Femi inside the ring and looks for a Meteora but Femi holds firm! Lee follows this up with a Hurricanrana roll-up for another close fall! The crowd erupts in claps and chants for NXT after the marvelous sequence. Lee with strikes to the champ, followed by another Meteora to the back of the neck. Lee, clearly winded, heads up and looks for a springboard strike--only to fly right into a bicep uppercut from the champ! Femi covers for one, two, no! Lee gets the arm up just in time! The champ looks exasperated and the crowd is fully alive, chanting and clapping for both superstars! Femi hoists Lee up into another fireman's carry and begins to ascend the corner ropes! Femi moves to the middle rope and Lee begins to throw elbows into Femi's face, seeking to escape.

Lee repositions and looks for a Hurricanrana off the top! Femi counters and looks for a middle-rope Powerbomb that Lee counters mid-move into an X-Factor! Lee follows this up with a Cardiac Kick for another close fall! Lee looks for a crossbody. The champ starts to rally and threatens a chokeslam! Lee sends the champ outside and the two battle briefly at the ropes. Lee looks for an aerial assault to the outside, only to be countered by the champ--who turns it into a body driver at the ringside area! Lee begins to rally in the ring but executes a very slow handspring, which is nearly countered by the champ. Both men are exhausted and begin to throw fists. Lee, again too slow due to exhaustion, looks for another Cardiac Kick. Femi sees it coming, and so does his grandpa. Femi tosses Lee aside like a ragdoll then hits a sit-out powerbomb to secure the win after an exciting match!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi! (16 minutes)