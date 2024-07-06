WWE Money In The Bank Results (7/6/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Money In The Bank results from Saturday, July 6, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) and our live coverage partner as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (JULY 6, 2024)

The Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank pre-show features a lot of production glitches and audio errors near the end. Seth Rollins did a sit-down interview with Michael Cole that aired in excerpts throughout.

We saw footage from Sami Zayn And Friends comedy show in Toronto earlier this weekend. Big E., Wade Barrett, Michael Cole, Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and others were part of the panel at various points.

Inside the arena, the commentary team is introduced and they take their seats at ringside. WWE Hall of Fame legend and the host of tonight's premium live event, Toronto's own Trish Stratus, makes her way out to kick off the event.

She cuts a quick promo and then introduces Samantha Irvin to sing America the Beautiful. Ryland James sings Oh Csanada after that. Michael Cole welcomes us to the PLE portion of the event as we see an aerial shot of the city of Toronto, settling with Scotibank Arena.

Inside, we see arrival shots of various Superstars getting to the venue earlier today. The cold open video package then airs to officially get things started here on the premium live event from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

After the bad ass cold open video package wraps up, we return inside Scotiabank Arena where fireworks explode at the top of the entrance stage as the official theme song for the show plays and Michael Cole welcomes us and a sold out crowd of 19,858 fans in attendance.

He welcomes his commentary partner, Corey Graves. The men's Money In The Bank ladder match is going to get us started. Samantha Irvin handles the in-ring introductions, including the breakdown of the stipulation and what it means for the person who retrieves the title-guaranteeing briefcase.

We see a shot of "Main Event" Jey Uso backstage and the "YEET!" chants begin as his theme hits. "It's just me, Uce! Day one ish..." and the Toronto crowd goes absolutely bonkers. The fireflies are out inside Scotiabank Arena as Uso heads to the ring first.

Next out is Andrade with his cool entrance mask and jacket-style robe. He heads to the ring to a virtual non-reaction from the sold out crowd. Yikes. He removes the mask and settles in the ring alongside Uso. The other crowd favorite, LA Knight, heads out next. The Toronto fans give "The Mega Star" a big pop.

A loud "LA Knight! LA Knight!" chant breaks out and Graves and Cole question if Knight or Uso is a bigger fan-favorite inside the building. Chad Gable's theme hits next and out he comes to a ton of boos. Fans give him the Kurt Angle treatment, complete with the "You Suck!" chants to the beat of his entrance tune.

Former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes comes out after Cole finishes a live ad-read for "The Boys" on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre comes out to a big crowd reaction. It's time to find out who is going to leave Toronto as the 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank.

Things get off to a start in a hurry, with all six guys meeting in the middle to brawl as the crowd explodes. When the smoke clears and the dust settles, Uso and Knight, the clear crowd favorites, are left alone in the ring. They end up diving on opposing sides onto others on the floor.

They get back in the ring but are clotheslined down by a ladder held by McIntyre. Gable and McIntyre climb up and Gable slaps an armbar on McIntyre as he hangs upside down from the ladder. Andrade leaps in with a flipping leg drop on Gable was he was hanging upside down holding onto Drew's arm.

Fans appropriately chant "Holy sh*t!" Hayes hits a wild springboard clothesline to stop Andrade from climbing up the ladder. Fans chant "We want tables!" Greedy. Hayes and Andrade hit a wild Spanish Fly with both landing violently on a ladder. Fans again loudly chant "Holy sh*t!"

Following several additional shifts in momentum, Knight and Uso have multiple attempts to capture the briefcase only for the other to prevent it from happening. Andrade hits an insane sunset flip power bomb on Hayes, who has the back of his head violently bounce off a ladder bridge.

Even Michael Cole said "Holy sh*t!" on that one. Gable hits a release suplex over the top-rope on Knight, who crashes and burns on a ladder bridge outside of the ring. Gable is left alone in the ring and begins to climb. He gets his hands on the briefcase and holds on as Uso pulls the ladder away.

Gable swings back-and-forth and eventually lets go and crashes way down below on the mat. Uso hits a big spear and sets the ladder up. He goes to climb but the briefcase is swinging back-and-forth like crazy. He finally gets his hands on it, but McIntyre hits the ring with an additional ladder, which he lawn-darts at Uso to knock him off. He climbs up and pulls down the briefcase for the win.

Winner and 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank: Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

It's time for our first championship contest of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker. In the arena, Bron Breakker makes his way out.

Out next is Sami Zayn, who gets super loud "Ole!" chants from his home country Canadian fans. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. These two are slow to get started. When they do, we see Zayn start off well. Breakker builds up steam off the ropes and runs over Zayn with a Steiner-line.

On the ropes, Breakker hits an insane Franken-Steiner spot. He hits a huge spot to Zayn on the floor that temporarily wipes out Michael Cole, who upon returning, is unable to be heard on the broadcast. Graves points this out as fans in the building chant "Michael Cole! Michael Cole!"

Back inside the ring, Zayn somehow starts to come to life and fight from underneath. He takes over and ends up connecting with his Helluva Kick in the corner. This sends Breakker tumbling down to the mat. Zayn quickly jumps in for the pin fall and somehow gets the three-count to retain his title over the up-and-coming prospect.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

WWE Bad Blood Returns On October 5 In Atlanta, GA.

For the first time in 27 years, to the day, on the first Saturday in October on October 5, with tickets going on sale on July 19, WWE Bad Blood returns from Atlanta, Georgia. We see a look at the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary, which is streaming now on the official YouTube channel for WWE.

John Cena Officially Announces His Retirement Tour For WWE

WWE Hall of Fame legend and the host of WWE Money In The Bank 2024, Toronto's own Trish Stratus, is introduced when we return live inside Scotiabank Arena.

A "Live and Loud" sound meter is placed on the screen as she does an impromptu introduction for former 16-time champion and "The Greatest of All Time" John Cena.

Cena is wearing a red shirt with a door on it that says, "After This: You Can't See Me." He stands with his back to the hard camera to show that off as the fans sing along with his iconic theme song in Toronto.

He says the fans seem like they're here to sing. And to make some noise. He says why is he here? He says he's here to officially announce his retirement. Cena says why here? He says he wants to talk about Toronto.

He wants to talk about Canada. He says whether wrestling is hot or cold, Canada is always strong. He asks why now? Because it's Money In The Bank. The ultimate symbol of opportunity. This farewell doesn't end tonight.

It's filled with opportunity. Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. He's never been part of Raw in Netflix. That is history. And he will be there. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be his last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be his last.

And he's here tonight to announce, that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania he competes in. He says he's gonna kick off the press conference right after the show and he will field any and all questions regarding his retirement.

"You are not gonna wanna miss it." He wants to say thank you to the fans. Fans roar back at him with loud "Thank you, Cena!" chants. He gets choked up and emotional as he thanks the fans for everything. "We are planning something unforgettable."

This also includes him returning to Toronto to kick some ass. So if you're watching at home, or in the building, or if you're a WWE Superstar, "Hurry up and come get some ... cause the last time is now!" He drops the mic and his theme hits.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

After the explosive John Cena surprise retirement tour announcement wraps up, we head into the pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our second and final championship contest of the evening.

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs next. Backstage, Damian Priest demands The Judgment Day not be involved tonight. As he leaves, Finn Balor says, in very smug fashion, "Whatever you say ...boss." Uht oh.

We return inside Scotiabank Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme music and out he comes for what could be his last title opportunity for quite some time if he comes up short.

He settles in the ring, his music dies down and we hear, "All rise!" Out comes the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Cole reminds us that Drew McIntyre is Mr. Money In The Bank and could cash-in tonight, too.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes contest. We see Rollins start off well, but it isn't long before Priest takes over. Priest enjoys a comfortable prolonged run in the offensive driver's seat and then Rollins starts to come to life.

As Priest starts to take over, we hear the trademark sword-swipe and out comes Drew McIntyre. He officially cashes in his Money In The Bank briefcase the same night he won it. This is now a triple-threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In the case of all triple-threat matches, there are no disqualifications. With that in mind, out of nowhere comes CM Punk just as McIntyre seemed to have this one in the bag. He beats the living crap out of McIntyre with a chair, which he bends to bits over "The Scottish Warrior."

Punk then feeds Priest into the ring and sits cross-legged on the announce desk with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his lap. Priest finishes off McIntyre and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Priest somehow leaves Toronto with his title in tact.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Chelsea Green vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Zoey Stark

After a lengthy commercial break, we return to the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which serves as the co-main event in the second-to-last position on the card here this evening.

It's time to see who will leave Toronto as the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank. Naomi makes her way to the ring first. Zoey Stark comes out next, followed by former WWE NXT Women's World Champion Lyra Valkyria.

From there, we hear "It's Tiffy-Time!" and out comes another former WWE NXT Women's World Champion, Tiffany Stratton. She comes out to a pretty damn big pop from the sold out Toronto crowd. The next potential "Cha-Ching Chelsea" comes out next, as Chelsea Green makes her way to the ring.

She settles inside to a big pop after the fancy pronunciation by Samantha Irvin. Michael Cole points out that Chelsea Green is afraid of heights and that her ring gear is an homage to Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Graves questions if it's an homage if the original is on the same show as well. Legitimate question.

Finally, the theme for Damage CTRL hits and out comes "The Genius of the Sky" and the woman who won last year's Women's Money In The Bank match, former WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see a car crash from the word "go" in this one, and none of the competitors were safe from being part of the violent impact throughout. Stratton had several high spots, including a picture-perfect top-rope swanton bomb onto a pile of bodies on the floor.

We see Valkyria get power-bombed onto a ladder bridge in vicious fashion. Chelsea hits an Unpretty-Her on Naomi on a ladder bridge. Two ladders are set up under the briefcase in the middle of the ring, with a ladder bridge on both sides half-way down leaning onto opposing ring ropes.

Stark and IYO SKY both climb up the ladder and each get their hands on the briefcase. They let go in favor of fighting. Stark goes for a super-plex, but IYO blocks. IYO hits an insane Falcon Arrow off the top of the ladder onto the ladder bridge. Green sprints in to try and steal the win as the crowd goes wild.

She gets it nearly unhooked, but Stratton stops her. Stratton climbs up after her and sends her sailing out through two tables way down below on the floor at ringside. Stratton reaches up and unhooks the briefcase for the win. The crowd goes wild. This was a really good match.

Winner and 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank: Tiffany Stratton

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

It's main event time!

When a commercial break wraps up, we shoot to Jackie Redmond, who is backstage with tonight's host, Trish Stratus. Up walks 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton, who insults Trish and walks off. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our final match of the evening.

After the video wraps up, we return inside Scotiabank Arena for the final time tonight, as The Bloodline theme hits and out comes the new "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa accompanied by his tag-team partners for tonight, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Tonga Loa is with them, but isn't an active participant in the match.

They settle in the ring as the commentators once again mention how Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE literally had to speak with Canadian authorities to get Jacob Fatu to be allowed to enter the country. Their music dies down and the theme for Kevin Owens hits. Out comes Canada's own "Prize Fighter" to a huge pop.

Owens enters the ring and walks right up to all four members of The Bloodline by himself. Solo holds his relatives back. The theme for Randy Orton hits and out comes the future WWE Hall of Fame legend as the sound meter graphic appears on the screen again, reaching well over 100. Whatever that means. It was definitely loud!

They sing along with Orton's theme as has become the tradition lately, and then it wraps up and they keep singing. The theme for their parter hits and the crowd goes ballistic as "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes emerges. The WWE Universal Champion joins Orton and Owens in the ring and The Bloodline head out to ringside.

The bell sounds and it's time to get our final match of the evening officially off-and-running. Fans chant "We want Orton!" before anything happens. It's clear who Toronto wants to start the match. Regardless, Cody kicks things off for his team. The Bloodline take a bit before deciding who is going to start for them. Solo Sikoa enters the ring.

Fans loudly chant "F**k you, Solo!" as he and Cody circle each other to get things going. Solo quickly heads over and tags out. Instead, in comes Tama Tonga to start things off for his team. Cody and he mix it up a bit and then Orton tags in and takes over. Jacob Fatu tags in and Cole and Graves build him up like the biggest thing in the world.

The booking of the match treats him as such as well, as Orton immediately blasts him with his trademark draping DDT, and Fatu popped up immediately and no-sold it. Orton went to turn around and drop down into Viper Mode before realizing he was already standing and waiting for him, and in a cool visual, he stopped and looked up and did the Vince McMahon "gulp" face.

Jacob Fatu took over from there and shifted the offensive momentum in the favor of The Bloodline with a big Samoan drop and super kick. He tags in Solo Sikoa and in comes "The Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline 2.0. He takes it to Orton and then Tama Tonga tags in to pick up where he left off, as Orton continues to get beat down while the crowd tries rallying behind him.

They finally give him enough motivation to make it to his corner to make the much-needed tag. In comes Canada's own Kevin Owens, who starts off hot, but is quickly guzzled up by The Bloodline, who take turns tagging in and beating him from one side of the ring to the other, as he now desparately needs to make a tag.

He gets close, but is stopped by an assist from Tonga Loa, who isn't in the match. Finally, Cody Rhodes gets the much-needed hot tag for his team and comes in and goes buck-wild on Solo Sikoa, taking it to him as the crowd goes wild. He hits a number of his trademark spots, including a disaster kick and a Cody cutter. Solo ends up taking over after a few minutes.

Cody fights back and looks for a Pedigree on Solo, but Solo fights back and bumps the referee in the process. With the ref down and out, Cody hits a Cross-Rhodes. There is no one there to count the pin. Owens comes off the top-rope to add to their lead with a big senton. Orton comes in next and hits a big RKO to add even more to their lead.

Now we see Cody clear off the commentary desk. Orton and Owens come over to assist him in a triple power bomb on Solo through the table, but it is stopped when Jacob Fatu breaks it up. Owens throws the Prime station giant plastic bottle at him and then leaps off the barricade to put Fatu through the commentary desk for a huge pop.

In the carnage and chaos, Graves' headset stops working so Cole is calling things alone. The offensive momentum shifts back-and-forth over and over again as all six guys take turns in the offensive spotlight in the ring. Cody hits back-to-back Cross-Rhodes' on Solo but Jacob Fatu leaps up to the top in a single bounce and takes out Cody.

He follows up with an implant DDT. He heads over and revives Solo. He holds Cody so Solo can take him out with a Samoan Spike. The other Bloodline members at ringside revive the ref and roll him back into the ring. Solo covers Cody and gets the 1-2-3 for the shocking victory. Jacob Fatu gets the feather boa lay and puts it around the neck of "The Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline 2.0.

They all pose and raise the 1s in the middle of the ring and then Graves, who has his headset working again, joins Cole in calling the replays of everything that went down leading to the unexpected conclusion of this tremendous main event to cap off an amazing night of action inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That's how the 2024 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Bloodline