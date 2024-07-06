WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bloodline Stands Tall in Main Event Of Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2024

The Bloodline Stands Tall in Main Event Of Money In The Bank

It was a Bloodline match, so naturally there was a referee bump late. The babyface team used that to trade off attacking Sikoa, then went about trying to triple powerbomb him before Jacob Fatu made the save. He ended up getting put through the announcer’s table shortly after for his trouble. But the ref took another bump, giving us even more time for lawlessness. Finishers were spammed, everyone was taken out, it was a mad dash to the finish.

Said finish was Fatu and Sikoa teaming up on Rhodes, setting him up for the Spike and putting him away with it before getting the ref to come to and count the pin.

The WWE champion took the pinfall defeat.

Source: 411mania.com
