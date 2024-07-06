WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tiffany Stratton Becomes Tiffy In The Bank At Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2024

Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Iyo Sky in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match took place at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Everyone started to brawl to kick things off. Lyra sent Sky into a ladder in the corner. Zoey went for a dive over the top rope and landed neck first on the ladder, missing her opponent. Naomi with a leg drop to Zoey on a ladder then a split legged moonsault. Tiffany with a dive to the floor taking out everyone. This match was rough with a lot of missed spots. The story of the bout for Green was that she was scared of heights. Sky stomped the lights out of Lyra before Lyra hit a german suplex while tied up on the ladder. They set up a few ladders in the ring. Zoey sent Tiffany face first into a ladder. Zoey with a chokeslam off a ladder onto another one to Lyra. Green with a facebuster to Naomi off a ladder onto another one. Sky with a piledriver off a ladder onto another one to Zoey. Green climbed the ladder and nearly got the briefcase. Tiffany pushed Green off a ladder to the floor where she crashed through two tables and Tiffany got the briefcase.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #moneyinthebank #results #tiffanystratton #chelseagreen #naomi #iyosky #lyravalkyria #zoeystark

