Damien Priest Retains WWE World Championship, CM Punk Costs McIntyre and Rollins

Before the match, Priest told the Judgment Day to not get involved. After Priest walked out of the room, Balor had a stern look on his face and said “whatever you say boss.”

Rollins had the early momentum. At one point, Rollins dared Judgment Day and/or Money in the Bank holder Drew McIntyre to interfere. The tide of the match eventually turned in Priest’s favor and Priest looked to the back in case McIntyre was going to run down. The crowd chanted “Undertaker” at Priest since Priest has been referred to as “Bisexual Undertaker” online.

The match went back and forth with strikes being exchanged. Rollins managed to hit a curb stomp and made the cover but Priest kicked out. Priest came back with the Razor’s Edge but Rollins kicked out. Rollins hit a falcon arrow and then Drew McIntyre arrived with his briefcase. McIntyre officially cashed in to make the match a triple threat.

McIntyre was in control when CM Punk attacked McIntyre and hit him repeatedly with a steel chair. Punk hit McIntyre with the world heavyweight title. Priest then pinned McIntyre with the south of heaven chokeslam. After the match, Rollins yelled at Punk and had to be held back by Corey Graves. As a result of the pre-match stipulation, Punk also screwed over Seth Rollins, who can never get another title shot as long as Priest is the champion.

It also has to be mentioned that there could have been an "intentional" miscue with the ref count of 3 after Rollins hit Priest with a Falcon Arrow where it appears that Priest did not get his shoulder up in time.