Sami Zayn Retains IC Title At Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2024

At WWE Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker. The match marked Breakker's first match at a WWE premium live event since he fully moved to the main roster.

Breakker debuts a new theme entrance as well, before facing off with Zayn.

Breakker overpowered Zayn early on. Zayn fired up and took Breakker down with a springboard moonsault at ringside. Breakker retook control and grounded Zayn. Zayn kept fighting, and he dropped Breakker with a tornado DDT. Zayn continued to gain momentum, but Breakker trucked over him at ringside. Zayn then got a two-count with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Breakker gained the upper hand and hit a Frankensteiner off the top rope. He then drilled Zayn with a clothesline onto the broadcast table. Breakker kept rolling, and he slammed Zayn to the mat. Zayn countered a Spear with a kick and he rocked Breakker with a Helluva Kick for the win.

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #moneyinthebank #results #samizayn #bronbreakker

