McIntyre Wins Men's Money In The Bank Match

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2024

Your 2024 Mr. Money in the Bank is Drew McIntyre after The Scottish Warrior conquered his five opponents (Andrade, Jey Uso, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes) at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event to capture the briefcase.

As per the usual stipulations, McIntyre can hold onto this briefcase and the contract within it for one full year as he waits for the perfect opportunity of his choosing to cash in for a title opportunity.

Noteworthy, McIntyre has specifically said that he plans to cash in tonight and win the World Heavyweight Championship as McIntyre stated in his weekly promo.

Source: wrestletalk.com
