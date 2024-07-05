AEW Rampage Beach Break Results (7/5/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "AEW Rampage": Beach Break on July 5, 2024, coming to you from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Willow Nightingale's opponent in the finals of the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament this coming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" will be revealed tonight, as Mariah May collides with Hikaru Shida in a semifinals match. Not only did Nightingale secure her spot in the finals by defeating her former friend Kris Statlander, but May and Shida earned their spots in tonight's match by beating Saraya and Deonna Purrazzo respectively in the quarterfinals.

As things within The Don Callis Family continue to slowly deteriorate, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita look to bring home a win for the stable as they go head-to-head with Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Following Fletcher's loss of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship to Atlantis Jr. at CMLL's Super Viernes event on June 28, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay exited the stable this past Wednesday after Callis gave him a screwdriver in an effort to help him dethrone Swerve Strickland as AEW World Champion that he ultimately opted against using.

After coming up short against MJF on the June 19 episode of "Dynamite", Rush looks to redeem himself as he returns to action to square off with Komander. Prior to his loss to MJF, Rush had been on a winning streak in AEW defeating the likes of the aforementioned Kasssidy, Cody Chhun, and Deonn Rusman.

Additionally, Kyle O'Reilly will be competing in singles action for the first time since the June 26 edition of "Dynamite" as he faces an opponent who has yet to be named.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Don Callis greet audiences at home as Rush makes his way down to the ring. Komander and Alex Abrahantes are already waiting inside the ring.

Rush vs. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

The bell rings and Rush mocks Komander. Komander takes down Rush, but Rush lands a chop on him on the outside and sends him crashing into the barricades. He grabs a chair, then slides it in the ring. While the referee is distracted. Rush grabs some cable from under the ring and hits Komander with it several times. Rush fires off stomps on Komander, but Komander responds with a Tornado DDT. He looks to land a hurricanrana off the apron, but Rush catches him and sends him crashing into the barricade.

Back from the break, Rush lands a chop on Komander and fires off several double stomps on him in the corner. He hits his signature pose, then taunts Komander by pulling on his mask. Rush then looks to connect with Bull's Horns, but Komadner sees him coming and delivers a Tornado out of the corner. Komander lands a springboard moonsault on Rush on the outside before the two get back in the ring and Komander flies off the top rope. Rush lands a headbutt on Komander, then delivers a superplex to him from the apron. Rush lands a couple chops on Komander on the apron. He tosses Komander onto the floor, then drags him back into the ring and sits him up in the corner. He connects with Bull's Horns for the win.

Winner: Rush

After the match, Rush drags Komander out of the ring and lays him next to Don Callis at the announce desk.

The Don Callis Family then makes their way down to the ring. Private Party follows.

The Don Callis Family vs. Private Party

The Don Callis Family attacks Private Party in the ringside area. Fletcher gets Kassidy in the ring, and the bell sounds. Kassidy delivers a springboard arm drag to Fletcher before Quen tags in and lands a dropkick on Fletcher off the top rope. Quen lands a back elbow on Takeshita, then delivers a moonsault out of the corner. He looks to land a double suplex on Takeshita with Kassidy. Takeshita reverses into a double suplex of his own, then flies off the ropes as Fletcher holds Quen and Kassidy in place.

Back from the break, Fletcher and Kassidy tag in, and Kassidy flies off the top to level Fletcher. Kassidy fires off right hands on Fletcher, then delivers a hurricanrana to him and a dropkick to an interfering Takeshita. He flies to level Takeshita and Fletcher, then gets Fletcher back in the ring and ascends to the top. Quen tags in, and Kassidy delivers a Swanton Bomb to Fletcher.

Quen looks to follow it up with a 450 Splash off the top, but Fletcher gets his knees up. Fletcher and Takeshita then deliver Brainbusters to Quen and Kassidy and pin them. Private Party kicks out before they fly to take down Takeshita and Fletcher.

Fletcher tags in and delivers a suplex to Quen. Takeshita takes down Kassidy with a Blue Thunder Bomb, and Fletcher lands a kick on Quen. He follows it up with a Tombstone for the win.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

We then head over to a video of Don Callis looking to recruit Rush to The Don Callis Family. Rush agrees, and the two shake hands.

Kyle O'Reilly then makes his way down to the ring. GPA is already waiting in the ring, and Roderick Strong joins the commentary desk flanked by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Kyle O'Reilly vs. GPA

The bell rings and O'Reilly delivers a boot to GPA. He fires off strikes on him, but GPA connects with a Stunner on O'Reilly. O'Reilly fires off kicks on GPA and trips him, then lands a forearm and a knee on GPA's midsection. He then cinches in a cross arm breaker, and GPA taps out.

Winner: Kyle O'Reilly

After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom joins O'Reilly in the ring to celebrate the latter's win.

We then head over to a video from Samoa Joe, who sends a scathing message to Chris Jericho.

Back from the break, Mariah May, Toni Storm, and Luther make their way down to the ring. Hikaru Shida follows.

Mariah May (w/ Toni Storm and Luther) vs. Hikaru Shida in a Semifinals Match for the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The bell rings and the two lock up. May and Shida exchange forearms with one another, but Shida rains down right hands on May. May lands a dropkick on Shida, then delivers a few chops on her. May lands a kick on Shida, then connects with a suplex on her and looks to powerbomb her onto the floor. Shida counters into a hurricanrana, then drapes May on the apron and lands a running knee on her. Shida then stares down Storm.

Back from the break, May sits Shida on the top rope and lands a double overhand chop on her. She pulls Shida down with a hurricanrana, then ascends to the top and delivers a dropkick to her. She goes for a pin, but Shida kicks out. May whips Shida into the corner, then lands a kick on her head from the apron. Shida responds with an enzuigiri and delivers a superplex off the bottom rope. Shida rains down right hands on May, but May responds with a Sidewalk Slam and looks to follow it up with a Hip Attack. Shida catches May and levels her, then connects with a forearm and a Falcon Arrow. She goes for a pin, but May kicks out and connects with a back suplex. She then lands a Hip Attack and rolls up Shida. Shida reverses the fall, but May kicks out and lands a headbutt on Shida. Shida looks to land the Katana, but May rolls up Shida for the win.