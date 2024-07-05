New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned In Toronto

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) defended the WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in the Main Event of Smackdown.

The Toronto crowd was firmly behind the challengers. After a few miscues and saves by the champions, DIY locked in duel submissions to force the tap-out victory and secure the championships in the same city where the duo won the NXT Tag Titles seven years prior.