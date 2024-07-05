WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned In Toronto

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 05, 2024

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) defended the WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in the Main Event of Smackdown.

The Toronto crowd was firmly behind the challengers. After a few miscues and saves by the champions, DIY locked in duel submissions to force the tap-out victory and secure the championships in the same city where the duo won the NXT Tag Titles seven years prior.

 

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
