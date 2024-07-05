WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Star Kevin Sullivan in “Critical Medical Emergency and Financial Crisis"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support former WCW star and booker Kevin Sullivan. The organizer issued the following statement:

“The Taskmaster needs your help! Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan is facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis.

On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.

Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence.

Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay.

Kevin’s illustrious career in wrestling spans six decades, starting in the late sixties. He thrived in Championship Wrestling from Florida, collaborating with legends like Mike Graham and Eddie Graham. Kevin continued to impact the wrestling world with WCW and through various speaking engagements, including Vice TV’s ‘Tales from the Territories’ and his weekly show on Conrad Thompson’s network, ‘Tuesday with the Taskmaster’.

This GoFundMe is set up to help cover the costs of:

  • Continued hospital expenses
  • Skilled nursing care
  • Acute and subacute occupational and physical therapy
  • Recurring medical expenses
  • Transportation to return home to his family

Your support will help Kevin return to what he loves most: entertaining fans with his rich stories and vast knowledge of wrestling. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in Kevin’s recovery journey.

Thank you for your generosity and support.”


