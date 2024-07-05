WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Increase for Beach Break Show on 7/3

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Increase for Beach Break Show on 7/3

The ratings are in for this week’s Wednesday night AEW show.

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, attracted 688,000 viewers.

In comparison, last week’s Forbidden Door “go-home” show on June 26 drew 680,000 viewers, reflecting a slight increase for this week’s show on July 3.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on July 3 scored a 0.23 rating in the 18-to-49-year-old demographic, up slightly from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same key demo.

Latest on Former WWE Star Ricochet's Potential AEW Signing

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ricochet's WWE contract had expired, and he is expected to join AEW. Providing an update on Ricochet [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 05, 2024 02:31PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88294/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π