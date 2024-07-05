AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Increase for Beach Break Show on 7/3

The ratings are in for this week’s Wednesday night AEW show.
The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, attracted 688,000 viewers.
In comparison, last week’s Forbidden Door “go-home” show on June 26 drew 680,000 viewers, reflecting a slight increase for this week’s show on July 3.
AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on July 3 scored a 0.23 rating in the 18-to-49-year-old demographic, up slightly from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same key demo.
