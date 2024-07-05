WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Saves the Day: WWE Fan Gets Accessible Seats and VIP Treatment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

WWE has taken swift action to rectify a situation for a fan initially denied wheelchair-accessible tickets to Money in the Bank.

This week, CBC News and CTV News reported on Mike Ashkewe, a WWE fan who won tickets to Money in the Bank through a Toys “R” Us Canada contest. Ashkewe, who uses a wheelchair, informed the contest organizers of his need for accessible seating. Despite initial reassurances, the digital marketing team for Toys “R” Us Canada later informed Ashkewe via email that they had spoken to the venue and, because accessible tickets were sold out, nothing could be done. Instead, he was offered the cash value of the tickets, which was $301.99.

Ashkewe described the news as “devastating,” but WWE intervened upon learning of the issue on Wednesday night, securing accessible seating for him by Thursday morning. WWE also apologized to Ashkewe and arranged for Cody Rhodes to call him.

“I’m so sorry,” the Undisputed WWE Champion told Ashkewe. “The cool thing here is that we do have some tickets that are for you. Not only that, we’re going to pay for your transportation to come to Money in the Bank. We can’t have a fan like you sitting on the sidelines.”

“The American Nightmare made a Canadian dream [come true],” Ashkewe shared on social media.

A spokesperson for Toys “R” Us Canada expressed their satisfaction with the resolution, saying they are “very pleased” and “delighted that Mike will get to enjoy this exciting event this weekend.”

Ashkewe hopes future contest organizers and others consider the needs of the disabled community, stating, “We want to come to events, we want to come to the concert, we want to come to the shows, we want to be involved, we want to be seen.”

“And I know WWE has an amazing track record with the disabled community,” Ashkewe added. “I know when they want to do amazing things they can. And this was unexpected.”

Money in the Bank is set to take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this Saturday (July 6), where Rhodes will be competing in a six-man tag match, teaming with Randy Orton & Kevin Owens against three members of The Bloodline.

Source: cbc.ca
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #cody rhodes

