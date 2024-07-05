WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade Retains WWE Speed Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

In a fast-paced battle on WWE Speed tonight, Andrade retained his WWE Speed Championship against challenger Xavier Woods of The New Day (July 5, 2024).

Woods secured his title opportunity earlier this week by defeating WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer in a tournament. However, the reigning champion proved too strong for the veteran competitor.

Andrade put away Woods with a powerful back elbow followed by his signature "The Message" finisher to secure the pinfall victory and retain his title.


