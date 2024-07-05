Andrade Retains WWE Speed Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a fast-paced battle on WWE Speed tonight, Andrade retained his WWE Speed Championship against challenger Xavier Woods of The New Day (July 5, 2024).

Woods secured his title opportunity earlier this week by defeating WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer in a tournament. However, the reigning champion proved too strong for the veteran competitor.

Andrade put away Woods with a powerful back elbow followed by his signature "The Message" finisher to secure the pinfall victory and retain his title.