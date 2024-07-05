WWE Eager for Giulia's Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Giulia in Toronto for NXT Heatwave this weekend, but she’s coming soon.

Giulia is still working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new Dream Star Fighting Marigold promotion. She’s set to work there for a while before heading to WWE. Unfortunately, she injured her right wrist during a match in May.

Fightful Select confirmed that Giulia won’t be at Heatwave as she’s still in Japan. However, she is expected to feature in the next NXT Premium Live Event, possibly around SummerSlam weekend.

WWE wants Giulia on screen “as soon as possible.” She has commitments with Marigold to complete before joining WWE, but she's expected to be cleared to face Sareee on July 13th.

Regarding her debut, “everything is on the table,” including a possible NXT Women’s Title challenge. Giulia signed with WWE during WrestleMania weekend.