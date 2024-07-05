WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Eager for Giulia's Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

WWE Eager for Giulia's Debut

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Giulia in Toronto for NXT Heatwave this weekend, but she’s coming soon.

Giulia is still working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new Dream Star Fighting Marigold promotion. She’s set to work there for a while before heading to WWE. Unfortunately, she injured her right wrist during a match in May.

Fightful Select confirmed that Giulia won’t be at Heatwave as she’s still in Japan. However, she is expected to feature in the next NXT Premium Live Event, possibly around SummerSlam weekend.

WWE wants Giulia on screen “as soon as possible.” She has commitments with Marigold to complete before joining WWE, but she's expected to be cleared to face Sareee on July 13th.

Regarding her debut, “everything is on the table,” including a possible NXT Women’s Title challenge. Giulia signed with WWE during WrestleMania weekend.

Reasons Behind WWE's Name Change for Tamyra Mensah-Stock Revealed

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, the historic Tokyo Olympics champion, made her in-ring TV debut with WWE earlier this week. It airs tonight. Mensah-St [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 05, 2024 04:14PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #giulia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88291/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π