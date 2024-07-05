WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Responds to Kendrick Lamar's 'Sweet Chin Music' Mention in 'Not Like Us'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar made a reference to WWE legend Shawn Michaels in his track "Not Like Us," which took several shots at Drake. During the NXT Heatwave media call, Michaels reacted to his "Sweet Chin Music" getting a shout-out from Lamar.

Michaels expressed his delight, saying, "I always get a kick out of that. Whether it’s that or athletes doing the crotch chop on the field or the court. Those are little moments that happen throughout your life where I get to sit back, Hunter [Triple H] and I talk about it all the time, we sit back and look at ourselves like, ‘Wow, there was a time where we affected a whole generation of people.’ Whether it’s Taker [Undertaker], (Steve) Austin, Rock, Hunter, myself. Numerous people in the WWE. That’s one of the things where, as you go on later in your career, it’s one of those things where it kind of means a lot to you. You see certain people in the mainstream doing something that is a reference of what you did back in the day. For a moment there, you feel good about yourself. The great thing is, they’re cool right now, so it gets you over with your kids on a huge level."

Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels #kendrick lamar

