WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Show Tonight in Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Show Tonight in Chicago

AEW Rampage: Beach Break airs this evening at 10/9c on TNT, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program, part of Shark Week, features Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinal match of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Additionally, RUSH will face off against Komander. The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will battle Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Kyle O'Reilly is also scheduled to compete.

AEW Star's In-Ring Return Delayed Due to Complicated Injury

AEW is regaining star power despite sidelined talent, but Adam Cole remains out due to a broken ankle. Cole was injured during the AEW Dyna [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 05, 2024 02:18PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #beach break

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88288/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π