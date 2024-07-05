AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Show Tonight in Chicago

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Rampage: Beach Break airs this evening at 10/9c on TNT, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program, part of Shark Week, features Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinal match of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Additionally, RUSH will face off against Komander. The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will battle Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Kyle O'Reilly is also scheduled to compete.