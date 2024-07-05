AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Show Tonight in Chicago

AEW Rampage: Beach Break airs this evening at 10/9c on TNT, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program, part of Shark Week, features Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinal match of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.
Additionally, RUSH will face off against Komander. The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will battle Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Kyle O'Reilly is also scheduled to compete.
It’s Friday Night #AEWRampage Beach Break, presented by #SharkWeek, TOMORROW at 10/9c on TNT 🦈— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2024
Don’t miss a jam-packed hour of action, including the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal between @MariahMayx & @shidahikaru! pic.twitter.com/ScOKFEkMoa
⚡ AEW Star's In-Ring Return Delayed Due to Complicated Injury
AEW is regaining star power despite sidelined talent, but Adam Cole remains out due to a broken ankle. Cole was injured during the AEW Dyna [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 05, 2024 02:18PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com