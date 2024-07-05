Trish Stratus Will Be At WWE Money In The Bank 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Scotiabank Arena is gearing up for a night of high-stakes action as WWE Money in the Bank 2024 rolls into town this Saturday, July 6th.

The coveted Money in the Bank ladder matches are the main attractions, with both the men's and women's divisions vying for a briefcase containing a guaranteed championship opportunity. In the men's division, Jey Uso, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre will battle it out for supremacy. The women's side will see Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Zoey Starks fight tooth and nail for the briefcase.

Beyond the ladder matches, the evening promises championship clashes fit for a king. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against the ever-dangerous Seth Rollins. The WWE Intercontinental Championship is also on the line, with Sami Zayn facing the young gun Bron Breakker.

The main event promises to be must-see as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teams up with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on the dominant Bloodline.

Adding a touch of nostalgia and star power, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be gracing the event as the host. Stratus' recent return in early 2023 saw her embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL, initially aligning with Lita and Becky Lynch. However, a shocking turn of events saw Stratus turn heel, attacking Lynch and forming an alliance with Zoey Stark.