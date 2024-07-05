Latest on Former WWE Star Ricochet's Potential AEW Signing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ricochet's WWE contract had expired, and he is expected to join AEW. Providing an update on Ricochet potentially working for AEW, Fightful Select noted:

“Ricochet’s agent was backstage at AEW this week, and we’re told had been leading the subsequent talks between the two sides. Ricochet’s agent also represents a number of other talent across WWE and AEW.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that Ricochet is expected to start with AEW imminently. Meltzer commented on Ricochet's potential impact within AEW:

“I think we’ve learned nobody that AEW can get is going to single-handedly move ratings at this point, but as far as crowd reactions after the first week, where obviously it’ll be big, will they see him as a WWE guy who was just a guy on the roster or will they see him as Ricochet from years ago when he was one of the hottest indie stars in the world?”