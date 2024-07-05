Two Matches Revealed for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The card for Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view is beginning to fill out. Two championship matches were announced this week for the July 26th event at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas.

The first order of business will be a clash for the ROH Women's World Championship. Champion Athena will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Also on the card, Billie Starkz will put the ROH Women's World Television Championship on the line against Red Velvet.

This is just the start of the Death Before Dishonor lineup. Stay tuned for more match announcements leading up to the July 26th show.

FRIDAY July 26th

Arlington, TX | @EsportsStadium#ROHDBDhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V#ROH Women’s World Title

Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata



With an injury still in question, the champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will defend her title against the challenger @amisylle! pic.twitter.com/Wu3LvZjad4 — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 4, 2024