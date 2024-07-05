WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Matches Revealed for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 PPV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2024

The card for Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view is beginning to fill out. Two championship matches were announced this week for the July 26th event at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas.

The first order of business will be a clash for the ROH Women's World Championship. Champion Athena will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Also on the card, Billie Starkz will put the ROH Women's World Television Championship on the line against Red Velvet.

This is just the start of the Death Before Dishonor lineup. Stay tuned for more match announcements leading up to the July 26th show.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #death before dishonor

