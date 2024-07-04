TNA Champ Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW presented a packed episode of Dynamite this week, featuring an intriguing backstage guest.

Highlights included the return of Hangman Page, MJF’s heel turn, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defeating Daniel Garcia, Britt Baker's promo segment with Mercedes Mone, and the continuation of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The event took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

This episode also served as the fallout from Forbidden Door and set the stage for next week’s Dynamite, which will feature the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

PWInsider reports that TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali was backstage visiting. Although AEW has collaborated with TNA in the past, TNA is currently partnered with WWE.

Since his departure from WWE in 2023, Mustafa Ali has found significant success in TNA and NJPW. He is currently the TNA X-Division Champion and is set to defend his title against Mike Bailey at the TNA Slammiversary PPV event on July 20.