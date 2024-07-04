SPOILERS For July 5th Edition Of AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Wednday's AEW Beach Break, the promotion taped several matches for their upcoming episode of Rampage airing this Friday on TNT. Here's a breakdown of the results, courtesy of PW Insider:
Warning: Spoilers Ahead
- RUSH emerged victorious over Komander in a singles match.
- The Don Callis Family, consisting of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, secured a win against Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy).
- Kyle O'Reilly defeated GPA in a hard-fought encounter. Roderick Strong was present at ringside, providing commentary. Interestingly, O'Reilly chose to walk away when The Undisputed Era attempted to celebrate with him after the match.
- In a pivotal Owen Hart Tournament semi-final match, Mariah May pulled off an upset victory against the highly decorated Hikaru Shida.
