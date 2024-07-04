WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS For July 5th Edition Of AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2024

SPOILERS For July 5th Edition Of AEW Rampage

Following Wednday's AEW Beach Break, the promotion taped several matches for their upcoming episode of Rampage airing this Friday on TNT. Here's a breakdown of the results, courtesy of PW Insider:

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

- RUSH emerged victorious over Komander in a singles match.

- The Don Callis Family, consisting of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, secured a win against Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy).

- Kyle O'Reilly defeated GPA in a hard-fought encounter. Roderick Strong was present at ringside, providing commentary. Interestingly, O'Reilly chose to walk away when The Undisputed Era attempted to celebrate with him after the match.

- In a pivotal Owen Hart Tournament semi-final match, Mariah May pulled off an upset victory against the highly decorated Hikaru Shida.

Adam Page Returns at AEW Beach Break, Advances to Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals

Adam Page is back in AEW. The Hangman made his triumphant return during Wednesay’s Beach Break special in Chicago, marking his first [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 04, 2024 09:57AM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88274/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π