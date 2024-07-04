Adam Page Returns at AEW Beach Break, Advances to Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Page is back in AEW.

The Hangman made his triumphant return during Wednesay’s Beach Break special in Chicago, marking his first appearance since AEW Revolution back in March. The former world champion didn’t miss a beat, swiftly defeating Jeff Jarrett to advance to the Owen Hart tournament semifinals against Jay White. Not only is Page back, but he's also flying solo. He informed The Elite, who chose him as their wild card, that he wants nothing to do with them.

If Page can overcome White, he will face Bryan Danielson in the finals.