Britt Baker Discloses Extended Absence Reasons, Challenges Mercedes Moné to AEW All In Showdown

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker made return at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, interrupting Mercedes Mone's victory celebration. Now, Baker is finally opening up about her extended absence from the ring.

During the July 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite, Baker revealed she had been sidelined for months due to multiple injuries. These included two herniated disks and a hip labrum injury. Additionally, Baker shared she had a frightening health scare, experiencing a transient ischemic attack, which doctors warned could be a sign of a future stroke. This incident reportedly led to a hospital stay before Baker began her recovery process.

Thankfully, after several months of rehabilitation, Baker has been cleared to return to action. Now, with her health issues in the past, Britt Baker sets her sights back on the gold, potentially targeting the newly crowned double champion, Mercedes Mone.

Baker's celebration was short-lived. Moné emerged and confronted her, leading to a fierce exchange of blows between the two. Ultimately, Baker issued a challenge to the CEO for a matchup at All In London.

