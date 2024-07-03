WWE and PRIME Team Up for Limited Edition Collector's Bottle at Walmart

Fans of wrestling and hydration can rejoice! PRIME Hydration and WWE have joined forces again to release a limited edition WWE x PRIME bottle, now available at Walmart stores.
This collaboration between PRIME, YouTube personalities Logan Paul and KSI, and WWE promises a "unique hydration experience with a collector's twist." The special edition bottle is designed to "capture the energy of WWE" while featuring the signature flavors created by Paul and KSI.
According to a PRIME announcement, this release marks a significant step in the ongoing partnership between the two companies. It offers fans a fresh way to connect with their favorite brands and celebrate the world of professional wrestling.
The announcement emphasizes that the bottle is more than just a way to quench your thirst; it's a collector's item, extending its value beyond the delicious drink inside.
LIMITED EDITION WWE X PRIME NOW AVAILABLE IN WALMART, TARGET & GNC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l5npIK6VzA— DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) July 3, 2024
