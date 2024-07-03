WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE and PRIME Team Up for Limited Edition Collector's Bottle at Walmart

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

Fans of wrestling and hydration can rejoice! PRIME Hydration and WWE have joined forces again to release a limited edition WWE x PRIME bottle, now available at Walmart stores.

This collaboration between PRIME, YouTube personalities Logan Paul and KSI, and WWE promises a "unique hydration experience with a collector's twist." The special edition bottle is designed to "capture the energy of WWE" while featuring the signature flavors created by Paul and KSI.

According to a PRIME announcement, this release marks a significant step in the ongoing partnership between the two companies. It offers fans a fresh way to connect with their favorite brands and celebrate the world of professional wrestling.

The announcement emphasizes that the bottle is more than just a way to quench your thirst; it's a collector's item, extending its value beyond the delicious drink inside.


