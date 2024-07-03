VxS Promoter Isaac Rodriguez Alleges Triller/FITE TV Payment Delays

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a series of social media posts, Violence x Suffering (VxS) promoter Isaac Rodriguez has claimed that Triller/FITE TV is withholding payments that were due months ago. Rodriguez also alleged that several other promoters have not received their payouts from Triller TV. Below are his comments:

“It’s been MONTHS since our last show & the promotions who make your platform thrive are still waiting on payments. We’re constantly given runaround after runaround w/ zero support team & they dont realize some people depend on iPPV revenue to continue. This is not okay, @FiteTV.”

“And it’s not just VxS. I’ve confirmed w/ multiple promoters about not receiving any form of payout since January. This is why companies are moving away to build their own platforms. I feel insulted as a long-time creator, user, & hope all creators are eventually taken cared of.”

VxS's last show streamed on Triller TV on February 23. According to Fightful, VxS began contacting Triller about payments in September of last year, but these messages were either ignored or met with excuses such as ongoing checks, holidays, or vacations. The report indicates that multiple messages were sent from VxS to Triller representatives between September 2023 and June 2024.