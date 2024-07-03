JoJo Offerman Attends Conventions to Allow Fans to Show Support in Person

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

JoJo Offerman revealed that her primary reason for participating in wrestling conventions is to offer fans the chance to express their support in person.

In an interview with News 4 Jax last month at the River City Wrestling Convention, Offerman spoke candidly about her life since the passing of her fiancé, Bray Wyatt, last summer.

“There are good days, there are bad days. It’s honestly very difficult most days,” she shared. “But I’ve always said that Windham and I – you guys know him as Bray – our relationship was so strong, it was such a wonderful, beautiful thing that that’s what gets me going, knowing that we had that type of love and strength in what we built in our family, in our home, in our life. So, that keeps me going, staying strong for him.”

Offerman also expressed gratitude for the support she’s received from the wrestling community. “The wrestling community, even beyond, they’ve really had my back, especially people in the company have really just stepped up and helped me get through a lot of my days,” she continued.

She emphasized that her involvement in wrestling conventions is mainly to allow fans to show their support in person. “Honestly, the biggest reason I do this is to be able to let people know that they can come and, kind of, show their support in person if they want to cause I think that seeing me has helped a lot of people cope,” Offerman explained.

During the interview, Offerman also mentioned she’s not ruling out a return to the ring but is currently focused on being a mother. “I’m a mom, so that’s pretty much what I do most of my time. Just kind of getting back into the groove of things, trying some music, I don’t know, maybe working out again in the ring, we don’t know, we’ll see but pretty much that’s all. I’m just a mom,” she said.

