AEW's Daniel Garcia Contract Nearing Expiration, Future Unclear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rising star Daniel Garcia's future with AEW is uncertain as his contract is reportedly set to expire this fall. The 26-year-old wrestler would then become a free agent, potentially entering the competitive wrestling market.

While details are unconfirmed, a report from Fightful Select suggests Garcia might stay with AEW. One source within the company even believes he's already re-signed, though this remains unverified.

Regardless of his contract status, Garcia is expected to have a significant role in AEW's future. The report states that his future with the company "would likely come into focus soon."

Tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in Chicago, Garcia is set to challenge Will Ospreay for the International Championship.

This comes after Garcia previously tried out for WWE in 2021, even appearing on NXT television. However, he has found success in AEW, receiving prominent TV time and becoming a former ROH Pure Champion.

Fans will be watching closely to see if Garcia's contract situation is addressed in the coming weeks, and where "Red Death" will land next.