Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Makes Surprise Debut during WWE NXT Level Up

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, now competing under the ring name Tyra Mae Steele, made a surprise appearance at WWE's NXT Level Up tapings on July 2nd. This marks her first televised match for the company.

Steele faced off against Wren Sinclair in the NXT digital series. Mensah-Stock has been competing in non-televised NXT live events since March, impressing many with her quick adaptation to professional wrestling. Reports suggest she wasn't expected to debut on TV this soon.

Mensah-Stock's wrestling pedigree is undeniable. In 2021, she became the first Black American woman to win Olympic gold in women's freestyle wrestling. She followed this up with a bronze medal at the World Championships and another world title in 2022. In May 2023, she signed with WWE, becoming the third Olympic wrestling gold medalist to join the company.

While an official date for Steele's televised debut on WWE's main shows remains unknown, her NXT Level Up performance suggests a bright future in the world of professional wrestling. Stay tuned for further updates.